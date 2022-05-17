Bella Hadid: Garter belts and nipple shields… her very daring look at the 2022 Met Gala after-party!

If Kylie Jenner caused a sensation in a wedding dress designed by her late friend Virgil Abloh, and Kim Kardashian appeared wearing Marylin Monroe’s iconic dress, this Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Met Gala 2022, the Hadid sisters did not were not left out. Faced with the Kardashian / Jenner clan, Gigi and Bella Hadid were not impressed. And if Gigi Hadid captured the attention in a red Versace outfit, her little sister left no one unmoved during the after party.

Thus, Bella Hadid appeared in a most daring look: she exchanged her black Burberry corset, worn during the evening, for a sheer lace dress revealing its sumptuous silhouette. Sporting nipple covers and garter belts, the 25-year-old young woman was simply sublime and could run for the role of a James Bond Girl in the next installment of the cult saga. We could see the sister of Gigi Hadid going to the Zero Bond, famous nightclub in Manhattan, in the company of the Barcelona star Rosalia. While she has just signed a duet with The Weeknd, The FamaBella Hadid would she try to obtain information on her ex through this new friend?

Stars go extravagant at the 2022 Met Gala

Bella Hadid is not the only one to have made the show on the occasion of this Met Gala 2022. The edition marked the big return of this evening, putting fashion in the spotlight. If Kim Kardashian has suffered a lot of criticism, after the revelations about her dazzling weight loss, to enter the dress of Marylin Monroe, Pete Davidson’s companion nevertheless caused a sensation that evening. Just like Kylie Jenner, by honoring Virgil Abloh, with this wedding dress from the designer. Finally, many stars have played the card of extravagance like Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stalion, or even Blake Lively and the divine Emily Ratajkowski.