Bella Hadid has got the perfect boots to wear in summer

In case you didn’t have it on the radar, the knee high boots have become the unexpected star shoe of the summer. These models have caused an amazing impact in the world of fashion. Although the waders considered an investment for winter, the ‘It-girls’ wanted to make them last beyond the cold months and wear them with fabulous outfits that you could only wear in summer.

The model and dictator of trends Bella Hadid is the last star to have defended the summer boots: Days after wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress with arty pink Loewe pumps, the supermodel walked arm-in-arm with boyfriend Marc Kalman in a white ensemble, patterned shawl, Prada Cleo bag and tan boots, with a slight heel.

Bella Hadid.Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is another celebrity who is committed to reviving trends and loves to wear the summer boots: In recent weeks, she has worn Fendace cowboy boots, Montserrat Messeguer jeans, and Givenchy ankle boots. Emily Ratajkowski is also a fan of cowboy boots with pants. The author of the book My body, she has been wearing these boots since the beginning of the year and has combined them with garments from MaisonCléo and Paloma Wool.

One particular boot model is also proving a hit this season: Balenciaga’s Le Cagole knee-high boots, which feature the same fastening details as the Le Cagole crossbody bag. They have taken them from the publishers of fashion to Dua and fashion influencer Camille Charrière.

You have to have confidence in yourself to wear a knee high boots when the rest of the world goes in flip flops and sandals, but don’t let that deter you. Wear them with mini skirts and midi dresses for maximum impact.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk