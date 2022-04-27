Bella Hadid has the keys to wear a vest in 2022

The American supermodel Bella Hadid has been positioned in favor, on many occasions, of the vest trend. Last summer we saw how this garment was understood as one of the great style bets of the season. Now, everything indicates that the creation will break into street style with greater impetus than ever in the coming months. Wondering how to match the vest without getting the wrong looks? The native of Washington DC has the best style tricks to fall for him and emerge victorious.

The vest, Bella Hadid’s style constant

The socialite has recently shown how to combine the sartorial-inspired vest in a Y2K key in the celebration of her sister’s 27th birthday. The model also celebrated her anniversary in the Big Apple, an event that brought together celebrities such as Blake Lively or Emily Ratajkowski. For the occasion, Bella Hadid succumbed to a style based on references rescued directly from the 2000s, a period of which she has declared herself a fan on many occasions.

The vest she wore was combined with a striped pleated miniskirt and high black boots that she wore at knee height. A total look belonging to Vivienne Westwood that captured all eyes present. The truth is that, over the years, the celebrity has positioned herself as a true expert in pointing out how to wear said garment.

In the purest preppy style

Just a few days ago, Bella Hadid walked the streets of New York dressed in a preppy look typical of the 70s. A style that was built from a brown vest, a basic white t-shirt -in a cropped variant-, leather pants ( fastened by a gold belt) and yellow moccasins with animal print. While in her first style lesson to wear this garment in 2022 we see an extremely daring and striking Hadid, now she presents us with a construction that will be worn by the most classic women on the globe, since they will also consider the vest the must-have of the summer.

In a sports key

Already with the previous style keys we can confirm that the vest is positioned as the star garment of this year. Without a doubt, it will become the ideal piece with which to advocate for a genderless style of clothing, since it is a design that could equally fit in women’s wardrobes as in men’s. Bella Hadid has also confirmed that it is a versatile item that can be recycled in all kinds of environments: from celebrations with friends or family to work meetings, through the most exclusive events in your city. On this occasion, the supermodel becomes the best source of inspiration for lovers of the athleisure style. She is seen wearing a white sports bra along with black biker shorts and Asics sneakers.

Definitely, the American has proven that she has the secret formula to succumb to the infinite existing versions of the vest and do it successfully. If to date you had not had a model of the same trend in your wardrobe, with this spring-summer 2022 the moment will come that you did not think you needed.

