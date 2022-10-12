Entertainment

Bella Hadid in an apparent thong for her 26th birthday with her darling Marc Kalman and her sister Gigi: the slideshow

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Slideshow Bella Hadid in apparent thong for her 26th birthday with her darling Marc Kalman and her sister Gigi

1 / 13

Bella Hadid in an apparent thong for her 26th birthday with her darling Marc Kalman and her sister Gigi

2 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party at “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn.
© Purepeople BestImage

3 / 13

Bella Hadid and her companion Marc Kalman arrive at the birthday party (26 years old) at the restaurant “Lucali Pizza” in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

4 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

5 / 13

Gigi Hadid at the exit of Bella’s birthday party (26 years old) at the restaurant “Lucali Pizza” in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

6 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

7 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

8 / 13

Gigi Hadid at the exit of Bella’s birthday party (26 years old) at the restaurant “Lucali Pizza” in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

9 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

10 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

11 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

12 / 13

Bella Hadid and her companion Marc Kalman arrive at the birthday party (26 years old) at the restaurant “Lucali Pizza” in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

13 / 13

Bella Hadid at her birthday party (26 years old) at the “Lucali Pizza” restaurant in Brooklyn, October 9, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Bella Hadid

Essential News

Lara Fabian: Her love story

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Concern about the state of health of Cara Delevingne after her controversial last appearance

10 mins ago

PSG: Luis Campos prepares life after Lionel Messi

11 mins ago

Game of Thrones stars reunite at Lena Headey’s wedding to Ozark star Marc Menchaca

20 mins ago

Transfers – PSG: Luis Campos prepares life after Lionel Messi

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button