Bella Hadid in an apparent thong for her 26th birthday with her darling Marc Kalman and her sister Gigi

Sunday October 9 in New York, when she was persuaded to go to a restaurant for a romantic dinner with her companion Marc Kalman, Bella Hadid was surprised to see that her relatives had reserved a surprise birthday for her 26 year. If she was taken aback, she had all the same put on her 31 for her darling. The top model was notably adorned from a sublime transparent black dress to a thong apparent, a leather jacket as well as a magnificent pair of stiletto heels and a charming clutch.

A rather daring outfit, which is ultimately in the image of the model. Indeed, this is not the first time, far from it, that Gigi’s sister – who was also present at this surprise anniversary but without Leonardo DiCaprio – caused a sensation in bare looks. Just look at her performance at the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3 to realize it. The pretty brunette then revealed her chest in a tight and transparent beige dress in front of Tina Kunakey and Carla Ginola who, for their part, wore much warmer clothes when they arrived at the event.

A reference in its field

A few days earlier, Bella Hadid already captivated the observers of Fashion Week, on the occasion of the Coperni fashion show. She had revealed herself almost naked, wearing only a flesh thong, before finding herself, in the space of a few seconds, covered by a kind of white powder, pulverized using a spray by three men. A strange substance that had frozen on the model’s forms before transforming into a sexy and minimalist dress, with bare shoulders and slits at the level of the legs. A very significant moment, which could most certainly remain engraved in the history of fashion.

Bella Hadid is therefore not in half measures. As a reminder, she is a world reference in the field of modeling. She has paraded for the biggest brands such as Chanel, Givenchy and Victoria’s Secret and was voted the most beautiful woman in the world in October 2019 by a cosmetic surgeon.