Bella Hadid in tears: “I suffer from depression”. Photo and video

The supermodel shows off her make-up, her eyes swollen with tears: “This is me practically every day, every night for a few years now”. And points the finger at those who always want her to be prefect

Bella Hadid is unrecognizable: for the first time she shows herself with a face removed and her eyes swollen with tears. And he does it to give a shocking announcement to his followers: “I suffer from depression, this is me practically every day. Social networks are not real, remember that “. An act of awareness and denunciation. Just 25 years old. Against a world that always wants her to be perfect as she herself likes (goes) to appear on the Net and also live … – PHOTO | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3 | VIDEO 4 | VIDEO 5

THE ANXIETY OF THE TOP MODEL – Bella, 25, sister of Gigi Hadid and one of the most beloved supermodels in the world, reveals that she suffers from anxiety and depression, so much so that her life has been completely turned upside down. Symbol of glamor, statuesque physique and breathtaking beauty, on social media she wants to show herself as she really is for the first time: her eyes are swollen, as if she had cried for a long time. Without makeup and without that smile that enchants the catwalks: “This is me practically every day, every night for a few years now, social networks are not real. To all those who are struggling, remember this ”.

I FEEL LONELY – His is an open-hearted confession: “Sometimes all you need is to feel that you are not alone. So I tell you: you are not alone. I want you to know that mental illness or physical imbalances are not linear and it’s almost like being on a roller coaster… with their ups and downs. But there is always light at the end of the tunnel and the roller coaster always stops at some point. There is always room to start over, but for me it has always been nice to know that even if a few days, weeks or months have passed, it gets better, in some way, even for a moment “.

IT TAKES TIME – It was not easy to take courage together. But he feels the time has come: “It took me a long time to figure this out in my mind, but I have had enough bad moments to realize that if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand yours. trauma, triggers, joys and routines, you will learn to manage pain. Which is all you can ask yourself. Thanks for seeing me and thanks for listening to me. I love you”. The images quickly went viral and the supermodel received an endless series of messages of solidarity on social media.

