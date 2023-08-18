Bella Hadid is back to work even better than ever after her illness

Sometimes we think that ‘celebrities’ live in a perfect world away from anything negative, and yet, at the end of the day, they’re just like everyone else. And although we usually see them fabulous on red carpets and in the spotlight, there are also Selena Gomez, Kate Winslet or Cristina Pedroche choose naturalness and they are shown without makeup, in contrast to photographic retouching and postpartum reality, respectively.

Gestures like this are really important in a time when presence on social networks is stronger than ever because they serve to show that no one is perfect and most importantly, that being or being Because nothing happens.

Which is why, when Bella Hadid shared with all her followers a few weeks ago the photos showing her progress with Lyme disease, we felt doubly happy. On the one hand, because the model and younger sister of Gigi Hadid reassured all her fans, letting them know that she was fine, and on the other, because we could see her naturally, without any kind of filters and visibility . A pain that many people in the world have suffered.

But the happiness didn’t stop there, because just a few hours ago, ‘Shirsh’ gave us the news we’ve been waiting for a long time: his return to work.

In some images and a video accompanying what appears to be the ‘debut’ of her new campaign for beauty firm Charlotte Tilbury, the model was radiant, with her hair open and somewhat curly, and in a plunging white dress Vinyl we couldn’t love more. With a midi-cut design, maxi neckline and a large opening at the back, it’s back to know.

The long-awaited return of all, but which has surprised even her followers because Bella Hadid herself admitted a few months ago that she would return to the catwalk only “when she is ready.”

Who knows if this return to work will allow us to see him at Fashion Week in September or, on the contrary, it has just been a typical professional commitment.