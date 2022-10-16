Bella Hadid is no longer the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science (but we know her replacement)

According to the scientific theory of the divine proportion, Bella Hadid, who until then was considered the most beautiful woman in the world, has just been dethroned. We reveal the name of his replacement.

Which woman is perfection embodied according to science? In any case, it is no longer Bella Hadid. The famous 26-year-old model, star of the catwalks and idol of the new generation, was considered until today as the most beautiful woman in the world. Indeed, a British plastic surgeon named Julian Da Silva has established a ranking based on golden ratio theoryalso known as the “divine proportion”and it’s Gigi Hadid’s sister which has come out on top in recent years.

As reported by our colleagues from Gracethis Friday, October 14, Bella Hadid is now in third position since she was overtaken by the actress Jodie Comerformer star of the series Killing Eveand by the singer and actress Zendayawhich come in first and second place respectively.

But what exactly is this theory of divine proportion based on? It is measure the face to assess its symmetry and structure. Specifically the eyes, eyebrows, jawline, nose, chin and lips. Measurements are taken in three steps, first from the hairline to a point between the two eyes, then from that point to the tip of the nose, and finally from that tip of the nose to the bottom of the chin . Another important point: on a face considered perfect, the length of an ear must be equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye must be equal to the distance between the two eyes. All these measurements are based on the golden number, which corresponds to 1.618.

According to this theory, Jodie Comer achieved 94.52% of perfection, closely followed by Zendayawith 94.37%. Bella Hadid is therefore third since it obtains 94.35%. Come next Beyonce (92.44%), Ariana Grande (91.81%), Taylor Swift (91.64%), Jourdan Dunn (91.39%), Kim Kardashian (91.28%), Deepika Padukone (91.22%) and Jung Ho-yeonthe actress of the series Squid Game (89.63%). As our colleagues have pointed out, the composite portrait of the perfect woman would be a mixture of these personalities and would look like this: Beyoncé’s face shape (99.6% perfection), Jodie Comer’s nose (98.7%) and eye position (98.7%), Bella Hadid’s chin (99 .7%), lips (99.5%), forehead (98%) and eyebrows (91%) of Zendaya. We let you imagine the result!