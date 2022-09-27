Bella Hadid is our fall mood in a VERY plunging neckline

Our fashion inspiration Bella Hadid breathes the return of the trend emo of 2010 with her most recent Instagram post.

Bella poses in selfie mode, wearing a long black dress with a plunging neckline and a wide studded belt.

The model shows off her figure in a most pronounced neckline for an evening in honor of the Haute couture house Versace. The style is perfectly provocative.

The makeup goes hand in hand with the outfit. Dark eyeshadows in mauve and black hues increase the style emo Bella’s Gothic ascendant. Looks like a sexy distant aunt in The Adams Family.

The look is completed with the model’s long, dark hair, which has been slicked back as is the current hair trend, as well as a tiny, rebellious-looking handbag and matching sunglasses.

Just like Demi Lovato has done lately, Bella Hadid seems to want to rediscover the pop-punk era of just over ten years ago.

We bring out our elements left in the 2010s and we are inspired by Bella Hadid for our fall night outings!

