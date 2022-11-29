Entertainment
Bella Hadid is the first: The ranking of celebrities with the most fake followers on Instagram | TV and show
The Bella Hadid model is the celebrity with the highest percentage of fake followers on her official Instagram account. A study showed that in the second and third place, she is followed by the singer Justin Timberlake and the sister of the first place, the also model Gigi Hadid. In the list there are also soccer players like Cristiano Ronaldo, singers like Nicki Minaj and actresses like Zendaya,