Bella Hadid is the first: The ranking of celebrities with the most fake followers on Instagram | TV and show

The Bella Hadid model is the celebrity with the highest percentage of fake followers on her official Instagram account. A study showed that in the second and third place, she is followed by the singer Justin Timberlake and the sister of the first place, the also model Gigi Hadid. In the list there are also soccer players like Cristiano Ronaldo, singers like Nicki Minaj and actresses like Zendaya,

A recent study revealed what the percentage of fake followers on Instagram accounts of the most famous people in the world, where Bella Hadid stands out as the number one character in the item.

It should be noted that of the 78 celebrities investigated in the survey, including athletes, singers, models, etc., the majority have around 25% fake accounts among their followers.

Who are the celebrities with the most fake followers on Instagram?

A study commissioned by Scams.info revealed that Bella Hadid is the influencer with the highest estimated percentage of fake followers on his Instagram account.

The 26-year-old model has almost a third (30.83%) of her 56.3 million followers, estimated to be fake.

They are followed in second place by singer Justin Timberlake with almost 20 million followers. fake followers , 29.17% of the total; and in third place, the sister of the first place, Gigi Hadid.

The model also registers an estimated 28.87% of fake followers on his official Instagram accountaccording to the survey.

The list is completed by other celebrities such as Nicki Minak, Katy Perry, the Kardashian family clan, Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Dual Lipa, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Check the entire list of celebrities with the most fake followers on Instagram

How was the study done?

To determine what are the celebrities with the largest number of fake followers on their Instagram accountsfirst a list was generated with the personalities with the most followers.

The names of the celebrities’ official user accounts were analyzed by the payment tool Modash, which returns an estimated number of fake followers.

That amount was subtracted from the total following of the respective account to get an approximate percentage.