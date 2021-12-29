Bella Hadid: life and career

In 2019 the most beautiful woman in the world and she is loved by both the fashion world and her social media followers. Bella Hadid has just turned 25 and is one of the super models most loved and sought after.

Over the course of his career he has given us a great many screaming outfit, like the unforgettable jewel dress by Schiaparelli , the clothes worn on his friend’s Off-White catwalks Virgil Abloh with mother and sister, or the white mermaid dress with a train in black chiffon of the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival signed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

A true style icon but also one fragile and courageous woman at the same time, who was not afraid to talk about his health problems, doing to drop the myth of the perfection of social media. Let’s find out all about her and her career, along with some little curiosity that (perhaps) we still didn’t know about the American model.

Who is Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was born in 1996 in Washington and has Dutch and Palestinian origins: her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a former model and her father, Mohamed Hadid, is a real estate operator. He has a sister, Gigi Hadid, and a brother, Anwar Hadid (former- boyfriend of Dua Lipa ).

His first steps in the fashion world date back to 2014 when, after a period studying photography at the Parsons School of Design, she signs a model contract with the IMG models agency and parades for Desigual in New York. From that moment her success is unstoppable: Bella Hadid begins parade with the most famous fashion brands, participates in numerous advertising campaigns and in 2017 enters the Forbes ranking of the highest paid models of the year, coming straight to ninth place (in 2018 it comes eighth).

Bella Hadid becomes the muse of brands such as Versace, Off-White and Bulgari and is the star of the covers of magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

Between 2016 and 2018 parade among the angels of Victoria’s Secret, but in 2020 together with other models she denounces the harassment by Ed Razek (Chief Marketing Officer for L Brands, partner of Victoria’s Secret).

Bella Hadid, depression and Lyme disease

Together with the stars who have decided to speak openly about mental health we also find Bella Hadid, who said she suffered from anxiety disorders and depression. He had told it for the first time on social media in 2019 and in the last month he posted a series of shots in which she shows herself in tears and tells his followers about his life beyond career and social media. Her anxiety and depression problems are caused by Lyme disease, an autoimmune disease that was diagnosed in 2012. It is generally bacterial in origin, but in the case of the supermodel it is a chronic disease, of which in the family she is not the only one to suffer.

The private life of the supermodel

Bella Hadid is enough confidential about his private life. We also know that in this period he is doing the full time aunt: last September on social media he posted the photos in the company of his granddaughter, the daughter by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik , thanking the couple for giving her what they define her best friend forever.

And what about yours love story? In recent years she has been in a relationship with the singer The Weeknd, with which he also participated in the 2015 video clip In the night, which ended two years ago after a period of ups and downs, during which the singer also dated Selena Gomez.

After the breakup, several rumors circulated about an alleged relationship with him Duke Nicholson, American actor and grandson of Jack Nicholson, but today the super model is engaged to Mark Kalman , graphic designer and art director. During his career Kalman he collaborated with Travis Scott and streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, but keeps his own strictly private life, also on social networks.

Bella Hadid today: the return with Victoria’s Secret

Her engagement to Mark Kalman isn’t the only novelty this year for Bella Hadid: the model indeed is back to the catwalk with Victoria’s Secret. After the 2020 complaints, Bella Hadid announced her return with the brand during a ‘ interview with Marie Claire , in which the model stated of deeply believe in Victoria’s Secret change, in its new mission and in its new values ​​based on inclusiveness.

