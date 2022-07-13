Bella Hadid on vacation… in Biarritz!

Bella Hadid enjoyed a stay in the southwest of France, in Biarritz, with her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Now is the time to rest! After making headlines during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid took a little break. The 25-year-old American model traveled to the southwest of France, to Biarritz, with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. She published this Tuesday on Instagram a preview of her Basque getaway, in a slideshow. We see him in the middle of a walk along the Grande Plage, at the time when the sun is setting.

It’s hard not to note what inspired Bella Hadid for the choice of her outfit. Gigi’s little sister wore an ensemble very similar to that of Olivia Newton-John in “Grease”, when her character, Sandra Olsen, is transformed into a real sex symbol for Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta. A colorful scarf, large earrings and a small pair of glasses accessorized everything.

The supermodel was seen on the Balenciaga catwalk a few days ago, with Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell. A few hours later, the stars had attended the afterparty organized in the heart of Paris, at the Hôtel de la Marine.