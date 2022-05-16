Bella Hadid posts video of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

The American model once again showed her support for the Palestinian people by relaying the violent images of the funeral of the star journalist of al-Jazeera, killed by a bullet in the head during an Israeli military raid.

The images went around the world and caused an international outcry. Friday, May 13, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of Jerusalem to attend the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, star journalist of al-Jazeera, who died in the West Bank during an Israeli military raid. However, the videos broadcast that day by the news channels showed the reporter’s coffin tottering in the crowd, while the Israeli police attacked the porters responsible for transporting it to the church. It is this particularly shocking passage that the American model of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid chose to relay on Instagram. It is a repost, from the account of local journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, to denounce the “occupation” that reigns over the territories.

“This is the kind of torture and abuse that Palestinians face at the hands of the Israeli military occupation,” she began in a long diatribe, before taking to task her millions of subscribers. No matter who you are, how can you watch this without screaming in rage and crying in pain?

Bella Hadid notably condemned the lack of respect for the Palestinian reporter during the funeral procession. “To see a veteran like Shireen being abused like this, as she walked from the hospital to the church, for the last time, to rest in peace. But also to see our elderly and our mourners being pushed around, pushed down, fearing for their lives, ”regrets Gigi Hadid’s sister. I’m lying here feeling helpless, and I see people sitting behind their computer screens trying to validate these acts! There is no excuse for this type of behavior. Especially on the holiest land in the world!”

And the supermodel to continue: “We are constantly reminded that our existence as Palestinians is a threat, whether we are a journalist or not. She had no weapons, showed no violence, just a camera. In return ? A sniper bullet to the head and repeated shots at anyone who tried to revive her. What do you have to hide to continue killing our journalists? That says enough about this military system, its government and the geopolitical game they are playing their people.”

“From the river to the sea”

This is not the first time that Bella Hadid has publicly displayed her position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In May 2021, she was indignant after the resurgence of fights between Israel and the Palestinian organizations. The 25-year-old model had notably participated in a demonstration of support (her father Mohamed Hadid is a Palestinian real estate agent), organized in New York. “What my heart feels…” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. To be surrounded by so many beautiful, intelligent, respectful, loving, lovely and generous Palestinians in one place. (…) We are a rare people. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” A testimony that had not been to the taste of the Israeli government, which had split a publication on Twitter.

“When celebrities like Bella Hadid campaign to throw Jews into the sea, they are also campaigning for the elimination of the Jewish state. Shame on you, castigated the message. For those of you who don’t know, the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is used by those who campaign for the elimination of Israel. On the same day, the top defended herself by stating that she had been campaigning for nearly four years for the liberation of Palestine, and that she was not about to stop.