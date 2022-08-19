Bella Hadid regrets not being able to grow up in a Muslim culture because of her parents’ divorce

Bella Hadid has spoken of her ‘sadness’ at being denied the chance to grow up in ‘Muslim culture’ with her Palestinian father, saying she was ‘pulled’ from that side of her family when her mother took her away. moved to California following her parents’ divorce.

The 25-year-old model is the daughter of Dutch model and former reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, and Palestinian property developer Mohamed Hadid.

Bella Hadid was born in Washington DC where she spent the first four years of her life. But after her parents divorced when Bella was just four years old, she and her brother Anwar and sister Gigi moved to Santa Barbara, California with their mother.

Speaking to GQ magazine in a new interview, the half-Palestinian supermodel explained that she longed for a chance to explore this side of her history after moving to the west coast.

She participates in pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Bella feels that she would have loved to study and practice religion as a child, but that she “did not have this opportunity”. Bella added that she was often the only Arab girl in her class at school, which regularly caused her to suffer racist bullying and left her feeling “sad and lonely”.

She added that her friendship with star Ramy Youssef has helped her feel more comfortable exploring her faith. In May 2021, Bella attended a pro-Palestinian protest in New York, and has since spoken out in support of the country in its war with Israel.

“The way my heart feels…To be surrounded by so many beautiful, intelligent, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians in one place…It feels whole”she wrote on Instagram after the rally.

She regrets having surgery on her nose

Earlier this year, Bella admitted she regretted getting her nose done when she was 14, telling Vogue: “I would have liked to keep the nose of my ancestors”. I think I would have grown up in it.

Bella went on to note that the criticism of her looks made her feel like she wasn’t worthy of being considered a model.

And develop: “I had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I have always been misunderstood in my sector and by the people around me.”

Growing up with a model as an older sister didn’t help matters either, with Bella noting that she had spent her life being compared to Gigi, now 26.

“I was the ugliest sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she remembers.

Anorexia

Bella suffered from mental health issues as a child, revealing that she developed anorexia in high school.

Bella had been prescribed extended-release Adderall for her inattentiveness, as doctors believed she had ADHD, but Bella claimed the drug’s appetite suppressant effect triggered an eating disorder.

While Bella said she now has a healthy relationship with food, she admitted she still struggles with dysmorphic feelings, telling Vogue: “I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that time in my life.”

The Hadid sisters have long seen their diet come under public scrutiny. Their mother, Yolanda who appeared in the series “The real Housewives of Beverly Hills, had created controversy by forbidding them to eat a piece of cake on their birthday to be able to keep the line and become a model.