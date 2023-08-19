Bella Hadid returns to work after her illness • Channel C

Sometimes we think that ‘celebrities’ live in a perfect world away from anything negative, and yet, at the end of the day, they’re just like everyone else. And although we usually see them fabulous on red carpets and in the spotlight, there are also Selena Gomez or Kate Winslet In contrast to photographic retouching, she is shown without make-up.

Gestures like this are really important in a time when presence on social networks is stronger than ever because they serve to show that no one is perfect and most importantly, that being or being Because nothing happens.

Therefore, when viewing images bella hadid He shared with all his followers a few weeks ago that he showed his progress lyme disease, This made us doubly happy. On the one hand, because the model reassured all her fans, letting them know she was fine and on the other, because we could see her in person, without any filters and giving visibility to a situation that Many people are suffering in the world.

but the happiness didn’t stop there Hadid Gave the news we’ve been waiting for a long time: his return to work.

With a few images and a video, what appears to be the ‘debut’ of her new campaign for the beauty company Charlotte Tilbury The model was radiant, her hair was left open and somewhat curly, and she was wearing a white dress in vinyl fabric that we couldn’t love more. With a midi-cut design, maxi neckline and a large opening at the back, it’s back to know.

