Bella Hadid reveals a photo of her new hair madness, Internet users are shocked

Thanks to her job, Bella Hadid has the opportunity to wear several hairstyles. This Tuesday, June 28, the famous model unveiled a photo of her new hair madness which, unfortunately, is not unanimous among Internet users.

Each of Bella Hadid’s publications creates a real buzz on social networks. Last November, the famous model lifted the veil on a particularly taboo in society: depression. “It took me a long time to convince myself of this, but I had enough depression and exhaustion to know that if you work hard enough on yourselfby spending time alone to understand your traumas, their triggers, your joys and your routine, you will always be able to understand and learn more about your pain and the matter of apprehending it”, said the star. A rare speech that has been shared around the world.

On the catwalks, cleansed, in the middle of a photo shoot, or even in the middle of shopping, Bella Hadid shares her daily life through photos and videos posted on Instagram. And this Tuesday, June 28, she did not fail to create a surprise. The reason ? Gigi Hadid’s sister is displayed in a look to say the least… Unusual.

Did Bella Hadid shave her head?

It seems that Bella Hadid wanted to radically change her look by sporting a hairstyle that was original to say the least. Shaved hair at the temples, thick black bangs, it’s a brand new person who posed in front of the lens on Instagram. Something to react to many Internet users. “What did they do to you my darling?“, “What happened to your hair”, “I love you, but what is that?”, “Did you actually shave your hair”can we read among the thousands of reactions.

A question then remains, Did Bella Hadid really put the mower on her head? That his fans are reassured, it is very likely that this hairstyle was created from scratch on the occasion of the parade of Marc Jacob which took place this Monday, June 27 in New York during Fashion Week. Indeed, a large part of the models wore the same hairstyle as Bella Hadid.