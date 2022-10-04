Bella Hadid reveals her chest at the Stella McCartney fashion show, in front of Tina Kunakey and Carla Ginola warm

At only 25 years old, Bella Hadid never ceases to impress. The top model of Palestinian origin once again made an impression on a catwalk on Monday October 3 during the fashion show Stella McCartney, organized as part of Paris Fashion Week. She presented herself, alongside her sister Gigi, in a beige dress, tight and transparent, thus revealing her dream figure and in particular her chest. The beautiful brunette also made the show in a 100% black outfit, highlighting her lower belly.

Tina Kunakey answered present to attend this performance, she who wore a much more winter outfit: a large brown-burgundy wool coat. Like Vincent Cassel’s wife, Carla Ginola was warm when she arrived at the Georges-Pompidou center, in a very thick light gray jacket, closed with a black belt like a kimono. Note that Tony Parker, with his companion Alizé Lim, Paris Jackson, Daphne Burki, Ellie Goulding or Léna Situations were also present to see Bella Hadid in all her splendor.

A wonderful time

Last Friday, the one who was voted the most beautiful woman in the world in October 2019 by a plastic surgeon, was already a sensation with Fashion Week observers, during the Copernic parade. While she had revealed herself almost naked, wearing only a flesh thong, she found herself, in the space of a few seconds, covered by a kind of white powder, pulverized using a spray by three men. A strange substance that had frozen on the model’s forms before transforming into a sexy and minimalist dress, with bare shoulders and slits at the level of the legs.

A magical moment, already considered one of the most significant of this Paris Fashion Week and which will certainly remain etched in the history of fashion. “We’re not going to make any money from this, but it’s a wonderful moment, an experience that will have stirred emotions.” explained one of the designers of this “outfit”, in the columns of Vogue Business.