Bella Hadid said she lost her passport just before going to France and marching for Balenciaga

After losing her passport, model Bella Hadid embarked on a real race against time to participate in the Balenciaga fashion show, yesterday Wednesday July 6th. An experience that the young woman shared on her Instagram account.

Big scare for Bella Hadid. The model almost did not parade, yesterday Wednesday July 6, for Balenciaga.

Expected in Paris on the occasion of fashion week, she confided on her Instagram account that she had lost her passport just before her departure for France.

A disappointment that gave rise to a marathon, as the 25-year-old model explained.

An arrival in extremis

The little sister of Gigi Hadid had to get a new passport at the last minute, after having lost hers. A situation that delayed his arrival in Paris just six hours before parading and two hours before his first photo shoot.

“Lost my passport. Got a new passport. Landing at 5:30 a.m. Shooting at 7. Parade at 12”, posted the model who was finally able to fulfill her obligations in extremis.

More fear than harm for Bella Hadid, who therefore participated in the Balenciaga fashion show alongside surprise guests, like Kim Kardashian, and Nicole Kidman, but also the model Naomi Campbell. All’s well That ends well.