Bella Hadid Sizzles In A Sunken LBD As Cara Delvingne Opts For Gothic Glamor

|

Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne opted for goth ensembles as they attended Cannes’ star-studded 75th anniversary dinner on Tuesday.

The supermodels wowed in black gowns as they put on a fiery display on the red carpet.

Bella, 25, went boldly braless in a plunging black dress with daring slits down the sides.

Wow: Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne opted for goth ensembles when they attended the star-studded Cannes 75th anniversary dinner on Tuesday

She opted for feline hints of eyeliner and a shimmery nude lip.

Cara, 29, wowed in a black corset dress and strappy heels.

Her pixie crop was slicked back and sported a smokey shadow.

Busty: Bella, 25, went boldly braless in a plunging black dress with daring side slits

Wave: The star looked sensational in her low-cut ensemble

Leggy: Cara showed off her toned legs in her corseted dress

Kiss: The star posed with Balmain mastermind Olivier Rousteng

Happy couple: Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey were all smiles at the event

Elegant: Noomi Rapace looked as elegant as ever in a flowing black dress

Magnificent: Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger looked elegant at the event

They were joined by stars like Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel.

Bella traveled to Cannes with her lover Marc Kalman: the first rumors of a romance began in the summer of 2020.

The Vogue cover girl has previously dated rapper The Weeknd from 2015 to 2019.

Bella conceded that she was dating Marc in July 2021 when she posted an Instagram snap of the two kissing while in France for Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

Marc has worked as a specialist in merchandising design, album covers and branding. His portfolio includes work for Travis Scott, KNG Records and the Smoke x Mirrors eyewear brand.

There it is: Maggie Gyllenhaal wowed in a flashing bra number