Bella Hadid surprises in a dress… of a French cancan dancer!

The stars were out on the Croisette on Wednesday May 25, 20022. On the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, the evening was held Chopard Loves Cinema at the Martinez Hotel. The opportunity for the top Bella Hadid to show once again that she is the princess of Cannes. In a Chanel strapless dress, inspired by French cancan dancers, Gigi Hadid’s little sister caught all eyes.

Another “bombshell” posed, actor Michele Morrone, made famous by the film caliente 365 days. The handsome brunette, still very secretive about his love life, posed solo for photographers. Fortunately, other couples were present to bring back a little romance to Cannes. Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna, Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Petra Nemcova and her companion Benjamin Larretche all appeared accomplices on the Chopard photocall of the evening.

Already present on the rise of the steps, Emmanuelle Béart was also there, as was the dapper Eva Longoria, the star ofEmily in Paris Camille Razat and Maya Musk. If Chopard is so present at the Cannes Film Festival, it is obviously because the Swiss luxury watchmaking company is the official partner of the festival, which also provides the mythical Palme d’Or trophy every year.

American stars are definitely very present during this 75ᵉ Cannes Film Festival. Tom Cruise made the show (with nothing less than an air show of…

Read more

Read also

Cannes Film Festival: Nabilla on the verge of childbirth, she amazes in a daring dress

Marion Cotillard sparkling in a strapless dress or chic all in purple, festival of looks in Cannes!

Cannes 2022: Anne Hathaway radiant in a white strapless dress for her very first Festival!