Bella Hadid thinks her support for Palestine cost her jobs

Personal support, with professional implications. bella Hadid has always shown his support for Palestine, where his father was born. In an interview for the podcast rep, the top felt that his outspokenness in favor of Palestine cost him career opportunities and even connections. “I’ve had so many companies stop working with me,” she said. I have friends who completely let me down. Despite what she describes as feeling “anxious” about saying or doing “the right thing,” Bella Hadid believes she has all the personal experience and knowledge to stand up for her beliefs. “I know my family enough, I know my own story enough. And that should be enough,” she said in the podcast.

The model has not let up on her plea as tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants continue to escalate. In a June Instagram post, Bella Hadid wrote, “Every day I wish I could go back in time, to when I was a kid, so I can start fighting for Palestine earlier. For my family, for my elders, for our history and for the people of Palestine who still live, now, through this treacherous, exhausting and painful occupation. »