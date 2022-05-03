Bella Hadid tries the exposed thong trend

About to celebrate the Met Gala, Bella Hadid walked last weekend with one of the most daring trends of the moment: a bare thong which was hiked up to her waist, well above her vegan leather pants and skimpy crop top, an ensemble she teamed with a pair of Miista square-toe boots. The model She completed the outfit with a Chanel logo necklace. The trend is hard to pull off, but a handful of celebrities have dared to try it out. Dua Lipa has tried it, while Gillian Anderson led the way on the red carpet; At last year’s Met Gala, Zoë Kravitz also wore her sparkling high-end piece.

Bella Hadid.Photo: Getty Images

Although the look is undoubtedly attractive, Hadid She also wore pieces from one of the leading Ukrainian brands, Bevza, by designer Svitlana Bevza: her vegan leather pants and viscose top belong to the brand’s fall 2022 collection. Recently, despite trying to stay in kyiv with her husband, Bevza had to flee the country with her two children when Russia attacked Ukraine. Currently, she is rebuilding her business and continues to produce pieces, including a beautiful kalyna earring. And what about this Hadid-meets-Bevza moment? The model has a lot of power in the fashion world, and the mere fact of wearing a Ukrainian brand can work wonders for a designer who wants to rebuild her world. The fact that Bella Hadid looking stylish doing it is just icing on the cake.