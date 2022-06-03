Bella Hadid triumphs in Cannes with an impressive vintage Versace from 1987

The Cannes Festival has become the fashion capital of the world with an impressive red carpet. Celebrities continue to wear their best outfits in the 75th edition of the film contest, which will bring the curtain down this coming Saturday, May 28. These were the most outstanding looks of the eighth day of the festival:

Bella Hadid rocked the red carpet in a vintage black Versace gown. It is a design from the spring 1987 collection created by Gianni Versace, with her bodice draped with a strapless neckline, velvet skirt and a huge taffeta bow around her waist. She completed the look with Chopard diamond earrings and rings and an elegant wet look bun.



Bella Hadid on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE



Back of Bella Hadid’s vintage design on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Cara Delevingne was another of the models who did not miss the exclusive event. The British came from the hand of Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, who signed her black dress with a geometric strapless neckline, mermaid silhouette and an original transparent mesh panel that played with the trend of cut out. The top finished off the style with long transparent gloves and a wet-look hairstyle. For his part, the designer opted for a white suit with platform sneakers.



Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Hiba Abouk wasted sensuality with a white dress with an asymmetrical neckline and openings in the abdomen and skirt from Balmain. A spectacular design that she accompanied by white pumps and earrings and a yellow gold bracelet with diamonds. Her husband, Achraf Hakimi, wore a black suit with an original double-breasted jacket with a bow.



Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart once again caused a sensation with a two-piece set from Chanel, a firm for which she is an ambassador. The actress wore a crop top with gold buttons and tweed pants. She finished off the look with sandals. peep toesunglasses and a hairstyle messy.



Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Izabel Goulart opted for red with a design from the spring-summer 2022 Haute Couture collection by Ashi Studio. The model donned a jumpsuit with a strapless neckline that she combined with a striking overskirt full of feathers.



Izabel Goulart on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival) VALERY HACHE / AFP

Diane Kruger made an impact with a spectacular red design by Oscar de la Renta, with the neck halter and a striking skirt with a lot of volume. A dress that left her back in the air and that she wore with her wavy blonde hair and red lips. His partner, Norman Reedus, wore the classic black tuxedo.



Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival CLEMENS BILAN / EFE

Bérénice Bejo opted for a similar design from Alexis Mabille’s fall-winter 2021 collection. The French actress wore a metallic jumpsuit in multicolored tones and a tulle overskirt with many layers that added volume to her style.



Berénice Bejo on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters

Coco Rocha wore a design in one of the fashionable shades, fuchsia pink. The model was very pretty in a dress with a pink puffy top and a long black skirt with a side slit. She wore Joséphine Aigrette Impériale earrings and necklace, and a Joséphine Ronde de Nuit de CHAUMET ring.



Coco Rocha on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival CLEMENS BILAN / EFE

Jourdan Dunn chose bubblegum pink to capture all eyes on the red carpet. A dress by Ashi Studio with long sleeves, neckline in vshort skirt and a puffed tail.



Jourdan Dunn on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters

Maggie Gyllenhaal showed her most suggestive side with an ensemble consisting of a transparent shirt, combined with a tie, and a pareo-style skirt.



Isabelle Huppert and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters

The same color was chosen by Isabelle Huppert, who opted for a sober Balenciaga design with a round neckline, long sleeves and a full skirt.

Natasha Poly was another of the guests who dared with white, in her case, with a romantic Greek-style pleated dress, with a low neckline. vsleeves that joined the pleated cape and a skirt that combined white and beige.



Natasha Poly on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival CLEMENS BILAN / EFE

Jeanne Cadieu joined the fuchsia pink trend with an original Loewe dress, with a neckline that recreated a kiss, and an asymmetrical skirt. Her striking sandals with a metallic bow caught her attention. For his part, Jake Gyllenhaal wore a blue Armani suit with a white shirt.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Léa Seydoux once again opted for Louis Vuitton with a custom-made design in muslin and black vinyl. She wore it with velvet heels and jewels from the house.