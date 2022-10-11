Entertainment

Bella Hadid turns up the heat on her birthday night

Do we still really have to present Bella Hadid ? The one who caused a sensation during the last Coperni fashion showblew his 26 candles this past October 9. For the occasion, Gigi’s sister took off her white dress made of a liquid material for a darker outfit, while lace and transparency. An outfit that was obviously noticed. To celebrate her birthday, the famous model didn’t want to do too much.

Lace and transparency

Indeed, it was in a select committee that she wished to celebrate the day of his birthsurrounded by her sister Gigi Hadid, her mother Yolanda and friends. relatives at the New York restaurant Lucali Pizza. And like each of his exits is an event, she did not leave to chance her birthday outfit : a transparent black lace dress that revealed a thong. To break the look, the beauty slipped an XXL biker jacket over her shoulders.

An outfit that does not leave so much room for imagination. And Bella Hadid is rather customary. Indeed, she seems to particularly like the idea of ​​letting her string apparent worn high on the hips as well as wearing transparent clothing. During the parade of Stella McCartney she had moreover trod the catwalk with a see-through sequin jumpsuit. Fabulous. We would have liked to dare the transparent look. But we’re going to need a little more confidence!

