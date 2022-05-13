Bella Hadid: we are inspired by her sportswear look for spring

With more than 50 million followers on her Instagram account, Bella Hadid is undoubtedly THE it-girl of the moment to follow. And for good reason… Between major fashion shows and red carpets, the international model continues to perform stylistically flawlessly. But where she excels is in her everyday outfits, as casual as they are trendy. With a style that flirts between casual, sportswear and glamour, she is a true source of fashion inspiration.

Her latest style lesson? This Thursday, May 12, in the streets of New York where she displayed a sportswear set as comfortable as desirable.

Oversized sweetshirt and leggings: the perfect combo

What we appreciate in all of the youngest of Gigi Hadid is the harmony in her look. With a wide cut at the top and a very close-fitting bottom, Bella Hadid creates a perfect balance between the two strong pieces of her outfit. To go out in the streets of the Big Apple, she bet on a fir green sweatshirt branded with a message, very trendy for a few years, and classic but effective black leggings. To complete her look, she opted for a Camel handbag, which she carries on her shoulder, and a pair of vintage-looking rectangular glasses, the model’s signature. A set that reminds us of those worn by the princess of the heart, Lady Diana, in the 90s (already very trendy at the time).

In other words, Bella Hadid has once again proven that comfort and fashion know how to live in symbiosis, for our greatest pleasure.

©Christopher Peterson/Splash News/ABACAPRESS.COM