Bella Hadid wears latex dress as she returns to modeling after Lyme disease

model bella hadid returned to the world of modeling after announcing that he has passed lyme disease10 years later

influencer outlined it fabulous silhouette with long dress with white latex fabric that clung to every inch of his body, with a plunging neckline And open back,

HadidThe 26-year-old highlighted her features with Charlotte Tilbury makeup in bright colors and let her dark brown hair fall down her back in soft waves.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister They starred in the photo shoot in a room with a peach colored backdrop while the camera took its best angle.

by sharing images InstagramThe American beauty thanked the brand Charlotte Tilbury for choosing her for the campaign.

bella hadid Is image of the brand since last March, when the firm assured that the young woman epitomizes the beauty and brilliance that defines a cutting-edge generation.

with Photo shootThe socialite made it clear that she is ready to return to this world modeling After recovering from an illness that affected him for nearly a decade.

After this, in the beginning of August, he told that he had completed his work. Treatment For the condition, which forced her to stay away from the catwalk.

symptoms of disease His condition had worsened over the years, especially due to overwork on him. When I went to Fashion Week, bella hadid Due to illness, she spent most of her free time sleeping.

