Bella Hadid wears the straight bangs that will triumph this fall

Against all odds, especially for those of us who wore them relentlessly in the mid-2000s, bangs are back in trend. After several years in oblivion, they propose to complement the most beautiful haircuts of the season. The question is…what bangs do you wear exactly? The answer is any but, above all, one called ‘bottleneck’ and that Bella Hadid has already launched. We give you more details.

Bella Hadid already wears the most trendy long bangs of the fall

Do you remember how the model surprised us a few months ago when, in Cannes, she premiered a ‘retro’ mini-bang called ‘Birkin’? Well, apparently, he has let it grow so much that now has become a ‘bottleneck‘ or, put another way, the only trend bangs able to outshine the coveted curtain bangs.

Bella Hadid shows its desire to stick to the latest trends and does so with a straight but long and dense fringe that cannot be better with the long hair that has also been allowed to grow. However, and if you also like her new ‘bottleneck’ fringe, you have to know that it looks equally good on medium lengths and shorter cuts such as the ‘bob’ or the ‘shag’. Not only that, but it stands as the perfect complement to any hairstyle.

Now… What you do need to find out is if bottleneck bangs is the best for your type of facial oval. You already know that there are haircuts more in line with the type of face and bangs are no exception. That said, you have to know that a fringe so thick and so long but straight such as Bella Hadid’s -but which is also worn by ‘celebrities’ like Dakota Johnson’, is not for everyone. Its characteristics make it ideal for elongated faces like that of the model, because it is a way of balancing the proportions. However, girls with a narrow forehead and prominent chin will not be so favored. If you have an oval face, it is also a good option.

That said… Shall we make an appointment at the pelu?

