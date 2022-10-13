Bella Hadid’s incredible surprise birthday in pictures

Bella Hadid celebrated its 26th candle! For the occasion, his family and friends organized a birthday party intimate in the greatest of secrets. This Sunday, October 9, his mother Yolanda Hadidhis sister Gigi Hadid, her fiance Marc Kalman and his friends Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser and Gabrielle Karefa Johnson, among others, gathered in the famous Italian restaurant Lucali in New York, to surprise the top. According to the photos that Bella Hadid posted on his Instagram account, the surprise was successful!

A big surprise for Bella Hadid

The relatives of Bella Hadid left nothing to chance for the model’s birthday bash. XXL balloons, bouquets of flowers, personalized cream cake prepared by her sister… And of course the ultimate accessory for any birthday girlself-respecting l, the birthday tiara.

Bella Hadid’s birthday in style

Bella Hadid never neglect anything in terms of style. Although she was not expecting such an evening, the top bet on a very daring dress because of its transparency. The guests also competed in creativity, raising leather to the top of our fashion desires. If the star of the evening wore a black leather biker jacket to upgrade her (very) sexy look like Precious Lee, Gigi Hadid preferred the leather blazer, while their mother, Yolanda Hadid opted for a leather bomber jacket.