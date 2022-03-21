Bella Hadid’s Plastic Surgery She Regrets

Bella Hadid finally admitted to having done a plastic surgery on the nose. For many years the model denied having undergone any type of operation. She argued that puberty was the cause of her facial transformation.

It is for this reason that the cover of Vogue magazine for the month of April is revealing. Finally the young woman admits having gone through the surgeon at a very young age she regrets having operated on her nose at 14 years.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors”, he told the magazine.

The criticism that Bella Hadid receives for her surgery

Now 25 years old, Bella Hadid has been accused of taking photos of Carla Bruni in a plastic surgeon’s office due to how similar they look, but the model claims that it was the passage of time that changed her appearance.

“People think I completely screwed up my face because of a picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did when you were 13, do you?”he told the magazine. “I have never used padding. Let’s put an end to that. I have no problem with that, but it’s not for me.”

Bella Hadid He also denied having raised his eyes, and assured that the trick of the tape to achieve that look is his secret.

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this.”shared. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I have always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

It remains to be seen if her fans believe her, since Bella Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, have been denying rumors of plastic surgery during years.

“None of my children have ever had fillers or Botox or put anything foreign on their bodies,” Yolanda responded to an Instagram comment in 2019.

Bella Hadid He has even been encouraged to say on occasion that they have no problem undergoing an x-ray analysis to prove that what he says is true. Ensuring that nothing has been injected because he fears making bad decisions and disfiguring his face.

Now, the million dollar question is why do we question so much what people did or did not do. If they don’t want to tell it and prefer to keep it private, this is how it should be.

What do you think about surgery? Bella Hadid?