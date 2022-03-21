Bella Hadid’s Plastic Surgery She Regrets

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

Bella Hadid finally admitted to having done a plastic surgery on the nose. For many years the model denied having undergone any type of operation. She argued that puberty was the cause of her facial transformation.

It is for this reason that the cover of Vogue magazine for the month of April is revealing. Finally the young woman admits having gone through the surgeon at a very young age she regrets having operated on her nose at 14 years.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Scarlett Johansson and her style keys to look sophisticated

The Scarlett Johansson style tips they are sexy, sophisticated and very glamorous. She is an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved