Bella Porch covers our Autumn/Fall 2023 issue

by

Covering our Autumn/Fall 23 issue, the talent details her journey to stardom and linking up with Hugo for her latest venture.

At just 26, singer and social media superstar Bella Porch has lived longer than people twice or even three times her age. Now the internet sensation is adding another string to her already impressive bow by collaborating with Hugo on a capsule collection. Covering our Autumn/Fall 23 issue, Bella Porch sits down with Jennifer Lynn to detail the process behind her journey to stardom, her biggest inspirations and teaming up with Hugo for her latest venture Can go.

Bella Porch wears Hugo x Bella Porch

outfit

Katie Qian at The Wall Group

editorial director

charlotte morton

editor in chief

Tony Blaze

senior editor

Ella Bardsley

art director

Livia Vorlakidou

to complete

Diana Shin in Opus Beauty

Hair

Graham Nation at The Wall Group

Nails

Eri Ishizu at Opus Beauty using the gel bottle

production director

ben crank

the creator

Isabella Coleman

production assistant

lola randall

art direction assistant

bethany griffiths

art direction intern

Will Glenn

lighting assistant

Dajiana Huang

