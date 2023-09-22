Bella Porch covers our Autumn/Fall 2023 issue

Covering our Autumn/Fall 23 issue, the talent details her journey to stardom and linking up with Hugo for her latest venture.

At just 26, singer and social media superstar Bella Porch has lived longer than people twice or even three times her age. Now the internet sensation is adding another string to her already impressive bow by collaborating with Hugo on a capsule collection. Covering our Autumn/Fall 23 issue, Bella Porch sits down with Jennifer Lynn to detail the process behind her journey to stardom, her biggest inspirations and teaming up with Hugo for her latest venture Can go.

Pre-order this issue now on wonderlandshop.com.

Bella Porch wears Hugo x Bella Porch