Bella, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, announces great news

Bella Kidman Cruise followed in the footsteps of her parents, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, into the arts, but instead of acting, she chose to pursue painting and digital illustration.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s son Connor’s new fishing video leaves fans in awe

The 29-year-old has already amassed a massive body of work and thousands of followers, and her latest achievement marks just another feather in her cap.

Loading player…

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman’s relationship with adopted children with Tom Cruise

Bella took to social media to share that some of her work had been featured in an Ikon Los Angeles exhibit.

He shared a photograph of some of his artwork that had lined the walls, featuring a variety of graphic images full of horror and wonderful colors.

MORE: Bella Cruise shares rare personal news that will make her famous parents happy

The artist shared her gratitude for the achievement on her Instagram Stories, writing, “So excited to have this collection on display at @ikonla.”

Her fans quickly flocked to the post’s comments section to cheer her on as well, commenting with shocked expressions and leaving heart and raised hand emojis.

Bella’s artwork is on display at Ikon LA

“I am a proud owner of one of Isabella’s portraits,” one fan gushed, while another called out, “Amazing art!!!” and a third simply considered it: “Unbelievable!”

Bella and her brother Connor were adopted by the Hollywood couple when they were together, and while she resides in the UK with her husband Max, her brother is a deep-sea fisherman and meat connoisseur.

MORE: Fishing photos of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s son Connor divide fans

MORE: Bella Cruise’s Life Away From Parents Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Revealed

While there were reports that both Bella and Connor grew estranged from their mother due to her involvement with Scientology, the actress has ruled out any breakups with her children.

“Motherhood is about the journey,” she said. The sun in 2019. “her There will be incredible peaks and valleys, whether she is an adoptive mother or a biological mother. What a child needs is love.

The former Hollywood power couple adopted two children

Nicole added: “They have made the decision to be Scientologists. It’s our job as parents to always offer unconditional love.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.