Bella Thorne and Will Smith among the most chosen celebrities

Ashley Madison, the world’s leading married dating site, investigated what its users think about the topic. In August this year, they conducted a study asking who would be the celebrity or celebrities with whom they would have a polyamorous relationship.

There are many celebrities who have openly expressed their preference towards open or polyamorous relationships. The thing is, there are so many ways to connect with each other today, so why choose just one?

On the same lines, Hollywood celebrities are also among the main favorites of the users. With 38 percent, Bella ThorneAmerican actress and singer, most chosen by men for polyamorous relationship. Shailene WoodleyThe hero of the Divergent saga and The Fault in Our Stars, along with 20 Cent and JAda Pinkett Smith With 15 percent preferences.

popular actor, Will Smith, has been chosen most by women with a 37 percent chance of having a polyamorous relationship, and it’s not surprising knowing his experience in an open relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. actors like ezra millerfrom the DC Comics film The Flash, and Nico Tortorella From the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Argentinian actress florencea penaPrimarily known for playing Monica “Moni” Argento in the trans-Andean version of Married with Children, she ranked fourth in international male polls.

Furthermore, it was found that men chose people of the opposite sex for their polygamy, however, women were interested in celebrities of both sexes.

38 percent of women would like the actor nick cannon Will joined Smith in his polyamorous relationship and 23 percent of people would be very happy if Nico Tortorella did the same.

As for men, it appears that 51 percent of them would pursue Bella Thorne’s polyamorous relationship Rita prays Also, 44 ​​percent people would like to include Shailene Woodley in this quartet.

There is no doubt that polyamorous relationships are a range of possibilities and opportunities, and even more so if you are talking about maintaining it with someone famous.