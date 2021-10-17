News

Bella Thorne made $ 1 million on OnlyFans in just 24 hours

Opening a page to earn on OnlyFans is very easy and very fast (we talked about it here), like making a profile on a social network: you enter your name, connect your bank account and decide what price others will have to pay to subscribe and see our content – the subscription is monthly, the minimum you can request is $ 4.99 per month, there is no maximum limit. So Bella Thorne decided to sign up, to ask her subscribers for 20 dollars a month for some nude photos and videos (or almost): and within 24 hours she earned 1 million dollars.

According to reports PageSix, the former face of Disney Channel who last year also made his directorial debut with Her and Him, a hardcore short film produced by Pornhub, would barely break any records. In fact, no one, since the creation of OnlyFans, had yet managed to earn so much in such a short time. Not even Cardi B, not even Caroline Calloway or Sonja Morgan’s The Real Housewives of New York. Among the “secrets” of Thorne’s success, there would be the way in which he manages his profile on the platform, opting for greater interaction with subscribers than what is usually done: Bella would in fact respond to every message that arrives, talking to fans, asking about them, and sharing unedited videos and photos. He had announced the decision to join the platform last week, posting a costume video on his Instagram profile, without too many preambles, and then another photo in a bikini: “Text me, I’m bored”.

text me I’m bored ^^^

