Bella Thorne raised the temperature by wearing a printed dress with which she simulates being without clothes

James 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 88 Views

Bella Thorne.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bella Thorne is known for her sexy outfits, and on Wednesday night the temperature rose when she went with her sister Dani to the premiere of the movie “Morbius” in Los Angeles. It was all due to the dress in red tones that she was wearing, because the print made it seem that she was without clothes, when in fact it was the opposite.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Bella Thorne attends the "Morbius" Fan Special Screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne at the premiere of the film “Morbius” in Los Angeles (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The actress accessorized her outfit with metallic red pumps and diamond-encrusted silver jewelry (the dress was designed by Sergio Castano Pena). As for Dani (famous for her work as a DJ) she chose for the occasion a total look black miniskirt, top and industrial boots.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: ((EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) (L-R) Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne attend the "Morbius" Fan Special Screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Along with her sister Dani, Bella Thorne caused a sensation with her original and sexy outfit. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: ((EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) (L-R) Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne attend the "Morbius" Fan Special Screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
At the event Bella Thorne showed off her new look with blonde hair. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago Bella (who is redheaded) showed in a post by Instagram his look with blonde hair, and even consulted with his fans if he should continue with the plan. The message that she wrote next to the photos was: “One step closer to being blonde 😉 Do I have to be blonde???

You may also like:

-Bella Thorne shows off her rear by posing aboard a yacht in a strappy mini bikini

-Bella Thorne travels through the desert wearing a colorful tie dye bra

Source link

About James

Check Also

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will work together again in ‘Project Artemis’ for Apple TV +

It is clear that they cannot be separated for a long time. Chris Evans (Captain …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved