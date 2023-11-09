Bella Thorne risks wardrobe malfunction in too-small bikini while packing PDA with Marc Ames

By Christine Rendon and Alessia Stanford for DailyMail.com









BELLA Thorne put on a stunning display as she enjoyed a holiday in the sun with fiance Mark Ames in Italy.

The 25-year-old star risked a wardrobe malfunction in a very skimpy triangular bikini while packing on the PDA with her burly future husband.

It left little to the imagination as she enjoyed the sun in an artistic blue-designed string swimsuit.

The couple, who announced their engagement in May, couldn’t stay away from each other as they enjoyed some quality time on the shore.

Mark wrapped his arms around Bella from behind and showered her with kisses.

She lovingly placed her hand on his head and he kissed her cheek.

The couple looked completely lost in each other as they had their arms around each other, giving a perfect vibe on the beach packed with visitors.

Summer glamor was visible in her sexy look.

She was wearing a heavy gold necklace with a heart, several rings and attractive sunglasses. A bold red layer of nail polish adorned her nails, and she also wore a semi-transparent white top over her swimsuit.

As for Mark, I wore a black T-shirt and colored shorts.

Once they were all ready for the day, Bella changed into a pair of loose pants, a floppy hat, and sandals.

She carried her stuff in a very chic woven Loewe tote.

As they parted ways on the beach, Bella moved towards her love, before placing her hand on the small of his arm.

Later, Bella shared a mirror selfie photo with her sister, Dani, and their friends, showing off their beach day outfits.

She also shared a zoomed-in shot that showed off the details of her outfit as well as her amazing figure.

The Midnight Sun actress announced her engagement to Mark, an entrepreneur and producer, in late May.

The pair met at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party on the beach in Ibiza last year.

“It was love at first sight as the sun came up,” the American Horror Stories star told Vogue Weddings.

The Image Foundation award winner and her fiancé also posed together in a sweet photo as they announced the news on social media.

Bella made sure to prominently feature her 10-plus carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring in the photo.

The couple had been keeping this a secret for some time.

Mark, who also owns New York City hotspot The Mulberry, actually popped the question at Bella’s home in California on Mother’s Day.

The Divinity star told the publication that she would like to get married at a country manor in the United Kingdom, but has not announced a wedding date.

The bride-to-be revealed she’s looking for more than one look for the big day, keeping vintage Schiaparelli or Dior in mind.

‘Not every bride needs one gown,’ she said, pointing to the many wardrobe changes, ‘but four!’

The busy actress has several projects in the works, including the upcoming St. Clair.

According to the film’s description on IMDb, the horror-comedy focuses on a quiet college student who feels a “divine calling to murder.”