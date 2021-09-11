Bella, who is and what does the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Isabella, for her friends “Bella”, the eldest daughter of one of the most glamorous and discussed (ex) couples of the show, has always wanted to protect her privacy by avoiding the limelight with which the famous parents have had to, in spite of themselves. , to interface because of their notoriety and also of all the gossip that their relationship has aroused over the years. A quiet life, that of Bella, who has her residence in London, where she mainly deals with her art which she also conveys through social media: on her Instagram profile she publishes all her creations, and only a few shots concern her private sphere. This time, however, she seems to have allowed herself to be tempted by the call of cheering during the match England-Denmark , in short, it was the semifinal during which he shared a video among his Stories. In the comment he talks about his expression in front of the match, before of course knowing the result of the same ( special Euro 2020 ).

Twenty years have passed since one of the most famous divorces in the world of cinema, the one between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. One of the most admired couples in Hollywood, in early February 2001, announced the separation to the world and since then the interest in the two stars has never waned, far from it. Now to make the news is their eldest daughter, Isabella who on the occasion of the semifinal at the European Championships of her favorite team, England, published her first video on Instragram. But who is young Bella and what she does if many ask. Little inclined to be talked about, we know that he lives in London, and that fto the artist and the jewelry designer. Her marital status sees her married to Max Parker with which she got married in 2015. ITogether with her brother Connor she was adopted when the parents’ marriage was still going well. He is a part of Scientology, just like his father. And it seems that within the church founded by Ron Hobbard, he has a rather active role, as an auditor or spiritual advisor if you prefer. Speaking of this choice, Isabella once spoke of redemption and salvation, “I was drowning in my problems” and this path of “auditing” was for her “exactly what I needed”. And while Tom Cruise can be proud and proud that his daughter shares his belief with him, mother Kidman does not express herself directly, she does it through her love and respect for the adult choices of her children (Tom Cruise: Nicole Kidman doesn’t have to attend her son’s wedding).