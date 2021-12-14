Bellizzi, at Fabula’s Christmas guests Violante Placido and the director Rolando Stefanelli

On Wednesday 15 at Christmas at Fabula’s guests the actress Violante Placido and the director Rolando Stefanelli. The students of the IIS “Enzo Ferrari” from Battipaglia with the Director Daniela Palma take part in the meeting.

Salerno, December 14, 2021 – They broke up in September, when, with a letter written by placing the sheet on their partner’s shoulder, the young creatives thanked the organizing machine of their beloved Writing Festival which had come back to light up after a year of off engines to give them emotions again and dreams… air of normality. And in the wake of that fantastic experience number 10 + 1, the Fabula Award takes up the thread of all its canonical appointments and, after two years of stoppage, also proposes the Christmas happening at Fabula.

The appointment, set for Wednesday 15 December at the Sandro Pertini Council Chamber in Bellizzi, will split into two separate meetings.

At 5 pm the creatives will be the protagonists of the debate on the theme “Young people’s ideas for PNRR”.

An hour as ministers: what would the new generations do if they occupied a role in the government and where would they direct the measures allocated by the Plan for the recovery of the country? It will be interesting to discover the point of view of these young people, who will interface with the Mayors Alessandro Chiola, Franco Alfieri, Enzo Servalli and Mimmo Volpe.

Afterwards, at 6 pm, the fabulosi will meet Violante Placido. A woman, an artist, a mother, divides her professional life between film and musical sets: it is difficult to fit the artistic path of this extraordinary daughter of art (her parents are Michele Placido and Simonetta Stefanelli) in a “category” specific. She was the Blue Fairy of Pinocchio, but she also played the pornstar Moana Pozzi, she kissed George Clooney and posed for Playboy, she released two songwriter albums.

The most recent success is on television, with the Rai1 fiction Until the last beat, directed by Cinzia Th Torrini, in which she played Elena, the submissive companion of a heart surgeon, Diego (played by Marco Bocci).

With her there will also be Rolando Stefanelli, Violante’s uncle. Director and screenwriter, he has won numerous awards including a David di Donatello in 1998 for “La Matta dei Fiori”. He will tell the boys of the Fabula about his latest work, the short La Cavia, which also sees Placido herself among the performers.

The students of the IIS “Enzo Ferrari” from Battipaglia participate in the meeting who, driven by the Director Daniela Palma, can’t wait to experience the emotions of an intense and precious afternoon.