Bellucci and Deva, Kate Moss and Lila and the mother daughter models

Their mothers were supermodels in the 70s, 80s and 90s, and still today they pose for advertising campaigns or parade on the most coveted catwalks. Now also the daughters of Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Monica Bellucci make models. They follow in the footsteps of mothers in the fashion world to the sound of covers and advertising campaigns, similar to mothers in physical appearance and determination. Like Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel) e Leni Klum (daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore), protagonists of the Dolce & Gabbana high fashion show in Venice.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Among the VIP mothers she is certainly one of the most famous. Cindy Crawford was one of the most desired models of the eighties and nineties, along with Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. Her daughter Kaia Gerber looks like her like a drop of water and made her runway debut in 2017 with the Raf Simons fashion show for Calvin Klein. Since then she has never stopped, she has conquered countless shows and press campaigns including, Versace, Chanel, Marc Jacobs. At the 2018 Fashion Awards she was crowned Model of the Year. Mom? Always by his side.

Kate Moss and Lila-Grace

Kate Moss’ only daughter, Lila-Grace, had a super top with publisher Jefferson Hack. Lila-Grace, blonde and green-eyed like her mother, made her debut at the age of 18 on the Miu Miu catwalk, posed on the covers of Vogue Italia, V magazine And Dazed. Running her business is the fashion agency her mother founded. Together they walked the runway for Fendi’s spring summer 2021 high fashion collection.

Pat Cleveland and Anna

Pat Cleveland is a supermodel who made her debut in the 60s and 70s. Pioneering black models on the catwalks, Cleveland showed, among others, for Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Halston. His way of dramatic and theatrical parade handed it down to his daughter Anna Cleveland, who with her androgynous charm and unconventional beauty has conquered the heart of the fashion system.

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella

Supermodel genes are not lacking in the Hadid family. Sisters Bella and Gigi (but also brother Anward is a model) follow in the footsteps of their mother Yolanda, who was a model in the 1980s under the Ford agency. Gigi and Bella quickly became the most requested supermodels in the world, have Instagram accounts with millions of followers and sign campaigns with the most prestigious luxury brands. Their fame began thanks to their mother, Yolanda. Protagonist of the series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, showed her daughters, who were little more than girls at the time, to the whole world.

Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel

The daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel is only 16, but she is already in great demand. Deva Cassel posed for the cover of Vogue Italia last July with her mother Monica, immortalized by Paolo Roversi. The year before he was the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Dolce Shine fragrance and was on the cover of Elle France, his first ever cover. Last August 29 she was a model for the Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture show.

Heidi Klum and Leni

The daughter of the model (former Victoria’s Secret angel) and TV presenter Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore, posed with her mother in a symbolic cover for Vogue Germany in January 2021 which marked the beginning of her career. Heidi and Leni are two drops of water. Lean physique, blond hair, perfect features, plump lips, Leni started walking the catwalks at Berlin Fashion Week in January 2021. In these days she opened the Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture show in Venice.

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

Among the VIP mothers in this article, Vanessa Paradis is the one who has dedicated herself less to the world of fashion. Despite being a Chanel ambassador, she has always preferred music and cinema to fashion. The same can be said of the daughter Lily-Rose, had by the actor Johnny Depp, who is also Chanel’s muse, but her first passion is undoubtedly cinema. Already starring in several films alongside names such as Natalie Portman and Laetitia Casta.

