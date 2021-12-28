Belotti and the downward offer of Torino: no renewal, between Milan and Naples … | First page

Seven years, enclosed in a few days. In Andrea’s head Belotti so many images will be passing by right now, moments as beautiful as goals in the Europa League, as complicated moments as the struggles to save themselves in the last days of the championship. All knowing that the story that binds him to Turin will soon end, that what will start in a few days will be the last year of rooster wearing the garnet shirt. Indeed, the last half year.

RENEWAL AT THE REDUCTION – The negotiation for the renewal of the contract expiring in June with Bullin fact, it is destined not to have a positive outcome. The talks of recent months have not led to agreements, theoffered by over three million net plus bonuses he season of President Cairo remained on the table, unanswered. Indeed, if in the next few weeks the captain were to change his mind, he would find a contract with lower figures: from over three million to two and a half million a year, Torino’s proposal had a deadline.

MILAN, NAPLES AND … – Just as Belotti seems determined to go on expiry. The injury that has been keeping him out for a few weeks is further complicating an already difficult season. A season of reflection, to make the best decision for the future. Many clubs are taking an interest in rooster, from Milan to Napoli passing through Fiorentina, just as many had done it last summer (there was also Inter in the immediate post Lukaku), and await the choice of the attacker from Bergamo. A few more days, then it will be time to leave the memories of seven years together and move on.