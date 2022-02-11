“Belotti is back with us, that’s how he is! Watch out for Linetty, Milinkovic-Savic, Praet… ”- SOS Fanta

The Turin will face Venezia tomorrow night. On the eve, the coach grenade Ivan Juric he spoke thus, also of Belotti.

BELOTTI – “rooster he did some training with us, you can see he was out for many days. Let’s see today. I would like to bring him closer to the team as soon as possible, to make him participate “. From how Juric implies, he could be called up but the minutes are not sure, he certainly won’t be the starter.

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC – “It’s quiet. So far he has had a great championship, I didn’t expect it like this. Mistakes are part of the game, it happens and he moves on ”. Confirmation from owner for Vanya.

RICCI – “He played a completely different football than what we are asking for. He has started working, but it is normal that she may find difficulties. It will take some time, he is a smart guy. At Empoli he played a completely different football. For tomorrow we still have to decide if he plays or not. Linetty the alternative? Yes him”. There is therefore a ballot between Linetty and Ricci, who is not sure to play.

GAME – “At the level of play we went further, I didn’t think we could play on certain levels. I have some regret for the points lost at the last minute, which give you another ranking. The endings are difficult to explain, the team’s attitude has always been right ”.

ARAMU – “I know he is a very good player, he has come a long way to get to Serie A. Often there is a great hurry to give judgments, especially with young players. Now he has arrived in Serie A and is doing well. We take young people and that’s right “.

PRAET – “I think he has to improve more tactically, he has to tie more and come lower. He prefers to make these ideas, but he still binds us little. Sometimes it has to come lower and create more play ”.

ABUNDANCE – “For the attacking midfielders we don’t have a lot of abundance, there are Praet, Brekalo and Pjaca. We have four points and we may have fewer. We have five central midfielders and four were enough ”.

SECK – “He is a young boy but on some things we are not yet there. He now he has a problem ”.

