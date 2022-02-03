“Belotti stays? I answer like this, these are the latest on his return to the field! Izzo… ”- SOS Fanta

The sporting director of Torino David Vagnati spoke at the press conference at the presentation of Ricci, Pellegri and Seck. Among the topics touched upon, the grenade manager also offered updates on Andrea’s state of form Belotti. His words gathered from TMW.

BELOTTI – “The most important thing is that he comes back as soon as possible, I hope that next week he will be partially in the group. He had a major muscle problem, the dynamics can change every day. I saw him calm and smiling. We know its importance, we hope it is well. And then we’ll see what awaits us in the future. Can he stay? Hopes must always be there. He made history, even before making different choices he will think about it more than once “.

BREMER RENEWAL – “It’s a beautiful thing, we’ve been working on it for a while. He is an important player, he is having the numbers of a great player and he deserves it. I saw in him great self-denial, at the end of training he still goes to the gym and his work has paid off. He is humble, what he is getting and what he will get is all deserved ”.

CATS – “What happened with Juve? It’s simple: we were looking for an immediate operation, for the transfer immediately, and we tried. It was not an advantageous situation for Frosinone and I understand the other side, they are playing B. He is an important player for them, it was a very difficult thing. Then they found a club to keep the player and all the conditions were there “.

IZZO – “We don’t have to recover Armando: he has always trained at 100%, when he was called into question he responded like a professional. He is a player who, reading the training data, gives positive numbers even if he is not a very big player. He is giving us highly professional answers “.

