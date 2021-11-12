Belotti towards a starting shirt. There is Barella

It will be staged tonight at the Olympic stadium starting at 8.45 pm Italy-Switzerland, the penultimate challenge of group C valid for qualifying for the World Cup which will be held in Qatar in 2022. Both first with 14 points, Italy and Switzerland today are divided by only one goal difference slightly in favor of the Azzurri (+11 against + 9) and tonight they will play a very important match in key first place, probably decisive. Here are the probable choices of the two coaches, Roberto Mancini and Murat Yakin.

How Italy arrives – Roberto Mancini has to do without several players: the latest defections, in order of time, concern captain Giorgio Chiellini and center forward Ciro Immobile. The latter will be replaced by Andrea Belotti: the grenade bomber does not have 90 minutes in his legs, but Mancini said he thinks he is ready to take the field from the first minute. In midfield, Barella is regularly available, a player who has trained with the rest of the group in the last two days. In defense, alongside Bonucci, a run-off between Bastoni and Acerbi.

Italy (4-3-3) – Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni / Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Church, Belotti, Insigne.

How Switzerland arrive – “They are all fine”, said coach Murat Yakin yesterday at a press conference regarding the physical condition of the players present in Rome. The reference was above all to Gavranovic, who only returned to training with the group starting from Wednesday. The Kayserispor striker has therefore recovered but today in attack the young Okafor remains ahead with captain Shaqiri behind him.

Absences are not lacking, from Embolo to Xkaha passing through Fassnacht, Zuber, Seferovic and Elvedi. In midfield with Freuler there will be Zakaria, Vargas and Steffen the outsiders. In defense, ahead of Sommer, a four-way line with Widmer, Akanji, Schar and Rodriguez.

Switzerland (4-4-2) – Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Vargas, Zakaria, Freuler, Steffen; Shaqiri, Okafor / Gavranovic.