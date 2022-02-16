Belotti waits for Milan and refuses two super offers, Maldini thinks about it: the ‘Ibra factor’ is decisive | First page

The Rooster does not sing. At the moment. Andrea Belotti has just returned from a hamstring injury and is a candidate for a starting spot for Friday night’s derby against Juventus. At the moment in Juric’s plans Sanabria is still in the lead, but the striker who grew up in Albinoleffe is determined to take back his place up front. At least for the next few months, because the player’s future is unlikely to be in Turin as well.

THE ROOSTER SEES ROSSONERO – Belotti’s contract expires in June, a couple of months ago Cairo was clear on the situation: “By now I think he will go away on a free transfer” said the president of del Toro. At 28, the Rooster feels ready to leave and wants to take the big leap. Where is it? In the player’s head there is only Milan. A Rossoneri fan since he was a child, his dream is to play with that shirt and he winked at Maldini and Massara several times.

THE POSITION OF AC MILAN – On the other hand they evaluate and reflect. Considering the age of Ibra (40) and Giroud (35), an investment in attack in the summer will have to be made, the idea is to take a center forward who can give guarantees for the present and for the future. A free transfer from Belotti is tempting to many clubs, including Milan, which before sinking the blow on the market must however define the position of Zlatan Ibrahimovic: the Swede would like to stay, but it is unlikely that the club will be able to guarantee him the starting role in the Milan of the future.

REJECTED OFFERS – Maldini and Massara want to find the center forward for the next few years as early as this summer, Belotti has given top priority to Milan and has already rejected a couple of offers. Gallo closed the door to Al-Hilal, the Saudi club where Giovinco also played, and to Newcastle. A golden door, among other things: both clubs had put on a salary of around 7/8 million euros per season. Nothing to do, the heart cannot be controlled. Belotti awaits Milan.

ATTEMPT – The director of Toro Vagnati also knows that in recent days he sent a message to the attacker trying to make a further attempt to keep him in grenade: “We hope he stays in the end, he must think carefully before leaving us”. In the background there are the Canadians of Toronto who are waiting to welcome Insigne for next season (and could also make an attempt for Destro and Criscito), Napoli and Atalanta, three clubs that would still come behind the Rossoneri in the player’s preferences. Milan reflects and evaluates Belotti, the Rooster with a Rossoneri heart.