Below the dollar some gasoline prices recommended by DACO for Wednesday, March 16

During today, Wednesday, some gas stations on the island can be seen with retail prices below a dollar ($1) per liter, after the declines reported by wholesalers at the close of trading yesterday, Tuesday, reported the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO).

This reduction applies to regular gasoline and diesel.

The agency highlighted that this is the first time, for two weeks, that the local market reports price ranges that start below one dollar. The last time was March 2.

Gasoline and diesel prices at the pump on March 16, 2022. (DACO)

“For today, all the refueling stations will reflect a decrease of between 3 and 5 cents per liter for gasoline; and an average of 5-6 cents less per liter for diesel”, detailed the DACO.

Here we detail the recommended gasoline prices for March 16:

– Total regular $1.04, premium $1.13 and diesel $1.05

– Shell regular $1.06, premium $1.16 and diesel $1.09

– Puma regular $1.03, premium $1.15 and diesel $1.03

– Toral regular $1.00, premium, $1.08 and diesel $0.99

– Gulf regular $0.98, premium $1.08 and diesel $0.99

– Ecomaxx regular $1.01, premium $1.08 and diesel $0.98

– American Gas regular $0.98, premium $1.02 and diesel $0.96

– BVI/Cabo Rojo Gas regular $0.98, premium $1.06 and diesel $0.96