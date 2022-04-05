Beltrán clarifies comment about Judge in the booth
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Chasman offered no update Monday on a possible contract extension for the slugger with a potential deadline looming end of this week.
There was some confusion about the situation after new YES network analyst Carlos Beltran hinted during his debut broadcast of the Yankees’ preseason game against Philadelphia that a contract extension had been finalized, noting that he was glad that Judge extended his stay at the club.
Beltran later retracted the comment, saying he hoped Judge would sign an extension.
“Carlos is my friend so I think he was just trying to support me,” Judge said after the game. “I heard a little bit of Carlos’ last few entries in the booth, and I think he’s a little nervous, but he’s going to fit in well. I’m glad he supported me a little bit,” he added.
Judge again signaled that he doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract during the regular season. The outfielder, who turns 30 next month, could become a free agent after the World Series.
The Yankees kick off the season Thursday at home against the Boston Red Sox.
“After opening day, like I said, I have a job to do and something to focus on,” Judge said.
The Yankees and Judge have been unable to reach an agreement for 2022, which could cause the sides to head to arbitration later this season. The outfielder has asked for a raise from the current $10,175,000 to $21 million, and the Yankees offered him $17 million.
“We’ll have it all finalized, whether we go to arbitration or a contract,” Cashman said. “I’m not going to comment on anything other than the fact that we will have done everything that we agreed to do, which is we would have a contract negotiation and it will lead to a one-year arbitration scenario, it could lead to a multi-year contract. “.
For his part, Judge said he’s not anxious about his contract situation.
“I understand the business side of this,” Judge said. “I have to keep coming here, do what I have to do on the diamond. Whether we sign a contract or not, it’s not going to affect me at all. Either way it’s going to be a year or several years, so I’m not very worried,” he added.
Judge had a .287 batting average with 39 home runs and 98 RBIs in 148 games last season.