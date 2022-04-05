Beltrán hints that Judge has already signed a contract

The New York Yankees are already heading for the 2022 MLB season with only one thing in mind: Finally win the World Seriesand with all this, the management is working hard for the renovation of the banner Aaron Judgewho enters the last year of his contract and made it very clear that any renewal has to be done before opening day and if not, he will become a free agent.

The truth is that there has been a lot of secrecy surrounding the negotiations, but apparently Carlos Beltrán, a new hire from the Yankees-owned network, YES Network, “spoiled the soup” in an interview with Michael Kay, and hinted that the contract between Judge and the Bronx is already signed.

These were his actual words.

Aaron Judge is a great guy with great power. I’m just very glad that he was able to create his new contract with the New York Yankees and extend his stay here in the city. He is an amazing guy and a leader in the clubhouse. He’s a tough guy and I think the message is that Judge and the Yankees were able to commit for so long. At the same time, you know they want to build around it. They understand that he is a leader. So I’m just glad Judge extended his stay here.

No official announcement has been made about a potential contract extension between the Yankees and Judge, but the reality is that Beltrán’s words have fluttered everywhere, since he practically confirms that the extension between both parties is done, according to what is reported. interpreted by its actual words.