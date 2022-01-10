belts to use as whips instead of medals among the ideas discarded by Game Freak – Nerd4.life

One of the latest videos from Did You Know Gaming revealed a rather interesting backstory to the series Pokémon. Apparently initially Game Freak had considered the idea of ​​including in the game of colored belts instead of medals, which players could use as whips on their Pokémon.

The background is based on the information in the book “Game Freak: The Creative Group Rewriting the Rules in the World of Play” written by Akihito Tomisawa of Game Freak, so let’s talk about official details.

As reported by Did You Know Gaming, originally the coaches would have risen in rank by obtaining colored belts, similar to those of martial arts to interdict us. The interesting detail is that players could have used them as whips on their Pokémon.

“The development team had decided that players would have ranks as monster coaches. The initial idea was that the player would earn” belts “, like a martial artist, when his Pokémon reached a certain level of strength, “explains Did You Know Gaming.

“Not only black and white belts like in Judo, there would have been more colors. Well, if you could get a belt why not use it as a coach whip? Like a red, black or yellow whip. ”

Eventually the team came to the conclusion that the idea was too cruel and decided that the trainers should have a more “friendly” bond with their Pokémon and therefore was discarded in favor of the gymnasium medals. Which all in all was probably a right decision, considering the target the series is aiming for.

“… in the end, it was too cruel to ask the player to whip their Pokémon, so the idea was discarded. Their relationships with Pokémon should have been more friendly, like a pet owner. So in the end they decided. that you should have gotten some medals. ”

Pokémon Red and Blue, trainers who use whips

Although the idea of ​​belts was discarded, the whips are however a present element in Pokémon Red and Blue. Just think of the sprites of various trainers who use this object. In the image above we can see in order, from left to right: Sabrina, Zuccapelata, Team Rocket, Fantallenatore, Fantallenatrice, Tamatore and Rockettaro (the last one does not actually use a whip, but it should be the wire connected to the instrument that holds in hand).