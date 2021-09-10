Ben Affleck, a feminist story from the Middle Ages – Cinema

Of weapons and heroes, of knights and squires, of battles and dances, the Hundred Years War and the French fiefdoms, the era of the French cavalry returns to the cinema with a visually powerful blockbuster with sets, duels, costumes that are a joy for the eyes: Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, now Out of Competition at Venice 78 (in cinemas with Disney from 14 October), is not just a classic medieval epic film, but much more. Written, starring and produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (and others), based on Eric Jager’s 2004 novel, it tells a true story but it is no coincidence that it becomes a film today. At the center is the story of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), the wife of the brave and loyal knight to King Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who the charming squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) protected by Count Pierre d ‘Alencon (Ben Affleck) sexually assaulted. Instead of keeping silent about what was a practice of the time, Marguerite assumes the risk of denouncing: the duel to the death between her husband and the rival will establish whether or not it was violence and if it should be her husband who died, it will be up to her. the immediate fate of being burned alive slowly.

“I imagine that seeing this film will generate a lot of empathy among the audience, and catharsis. It is a feminist film in many ways, I consider myself a feminist and we are proud to make known this true story that happened in 1380 France but incredibly modern” she says. Affleck in Venice with his partner Jennifer Lopez, a return of the flame after 20 years that put them at the top of the most paparazzi of the summer. Affleck is again paired with Matt Damon: the two young, beautiful, talented ones had taken home (a very spartan studio apartment had told Damon in July in Cannes) the Oscar for the original screenplay of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius in ‘ 90 and together they produced and wrote this film. “But we have entrusted the third chapter of the film – says Damon – to a woman, Nicole Holofcener”. The interesting thing is right there: the setting with war of conquest, court scenes, chivalrous life remains fixed, but the story of the meeting of the protagonists and the dynamics of sexual violence is replicated three times with small nuances to make the different people understand. points of view of Jean-Matt Damon and Le Gris-Adam Driver and Marguerite-Jodie Comer, perceptions of reality and therefore rape yes or no and Jodie Comer the interpretative task of making these ‘nuances’ understood even in the same text. “At that time the woman was the property of men, first of the father and then of the husband, violence was frequent even among the nobles but you had to keep quiet otherwise you risked your life, to retrieve this story over time without forcing, because it is all documented, it is really interesting and makes us understand – adds Affleck – how many things have not changed yet and situations are repeated “. The whole script, in the part for Marguerite, “was written from a feminist point of view but without forcing, we knew how this experience is the daughter of the #MeToo season – explains Holofcener – but the beauty is that it’s all true”. Affleck thinks the audience will have “compassion. It was important and interesting to tell a story that was not just an indictment of a bad person but that pointed to the cultural antecedent that Europe and the countries colonized by European countries share. that is, that the woman was the object of private property. Many aspects of the formal and codified patriarchy of Western Europe have come down to us “. Sir Ridley Scott, of whom The House of Gucci with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is eagerly awaited, prides himself on “changing genres often, I would miss the western and the musical, but if I talk about eras, my passion is precisely on the 14th century. , I myself have lived in a 1360 house in Surrey since 1982, “concludes the director of the Gladiator. The breathtaking locations, with the most majestic and best preserved castles, are in France while the nature is that of Ireland.