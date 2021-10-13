Ben Affleck: “A kiss with Matt Damon cut from The Last Duel”

The two actors said that the scene of a kiss was cut from the film, in cinemas from 14 October

“The Last Duel”, The new film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, will arrive at the cinema tomorrow, October 14th. It is a story of betrayal and revenge set in medieval France.

The film, presented last month in Venice, at the 78th edition of the International Film Festival, sees the return from Affleck And Damon at the film script. The two, in fact, went back to writing together after “Will Hunting – Rebel genius” in 1997, a film thanks to which they won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, cut the scene of a kiss

The same Ben Affleck he told that from the film it was cut the scene of a kiss between him and his friend and colleague Matt Damon. Despite the setting in 1300s France, the two writers admitted that not all of the plot is historically accurate. Not only that: in one scene Damon was supposed to kiss Affleck, but in the end the director Ridley Scott he simply opted to do kneel Damon in front of his friend and co-star. “In the actual original version of that scene, there was a kiss on the mouth,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight. “And we had it in the script,” he added.

“It would have been our first screen kissDamon added. The scene would be cut because the director “thought it would be a source of distraction and his instincts are pretty good, ”Affleck explained again. “The two personages Yes they hate and that was it really fun“He joked Damon.

“In fact, in the scene where I kneel in front of him, Ben improvised this thing where I started saying my line and he cut me off and said, ‘Closer‘. And I had to get up and kneel before him again. It wasn’t in the scriptDamon concluded.

In the film Damon plays Sir Jean de Carrouges, a French knight during the Hundred Years War, while Affleck plays Pierre d’Alençon, a French nobleman.

