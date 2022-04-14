Ben Affleck again proposes to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck asked her to marry him…again. In Wednesday’s edition of Lopez’s newsletter, “On the JLo,” the star of the film marry merevealed when, where and how her ex-fiancé-turned-fiancé again proposed to her for the second time.

“Has anyone ever imagined that their greatest dream would come true?” the artist wrote.

“Saturday night, in my favorite place on Earth (a bubble bath), my beautiful love, got down on one knee and proposed. It was a big surprise that I did not expect, and I only managed to look him in the eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, while trying to organize my thoughts that 20 years later, it happened again. He was speechless, and then he asked me is it a yes? And I answered YES of course he is a YES”.

Over the weekend, Lopez shared in another newsletter that she was engaged to Affleck again, nearly two decades after the couple called off their 2003 wedding due to “excessive media attention.”

The two, known as Bennifer, began dating in 2002 after falling in love on the set of the film Gigli. During their turbulent relationship, Affleck made a famous appearance in the “Jenny From the Block” music video. In 2021, the former boyfriends rekindled their romance shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck broke up with the actress. Knives OutAnne of Arms.

“I was smiling so much that tears were running down my face, and I felt incredibly happy and accomplished,” Lopez added in her Wednesday newsletter.

On Friday, the singer of Let’s Get Loud shared a video of her sumptuous engagement ring, set with a green gemstone: “Green has always been my lucky color, and now it will surely be forever,” JLo said.

The latest newsletter from the actor and singer was released the same day the Tribeca Film Festival announced that an upcoming documentary on Lopez will kick off the event in June. Directed by Amanda Micheli, half-time narrates the evolution of López as an artist, and has comments from the artist herself.

After the premiere at the festival at the United Palace in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights —near the Bronx, where López was born— half-time It will debut June 14 on Netflix.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on April 14, 2022 11:35 a.m.